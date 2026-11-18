Government intensifies efforts to return unclaimed investor funds |

New Delhi: The Central government has reaffirmed its commitment to returning unclaimed dividends, shares and other investor funds to their rightful owners. Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra highlighted the initiative while inaugurating a Niveshak Shivir organised by the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Over 62,700 Investor Claims Approved

Addressing the gathering, Malhotra said the government must proactively reach citizens and help them recover investments that have remained unclaimed for years.

According to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, more than 62,700 investor claims were approved during the previous financial year, reflecting efforts to simplify the recovery process. The minister also revealed that over 2,500 investors had received direct assistance through earlier Niveshak Shivir programmes.

Niveshak Shivir Offers Direct Assistance

The investor facilitation camp was jointly organised by IEPFA, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and market infrastructure institutions. Representatives from NSE, BSE, NSDL, CDSL, registrars, transfer agents and listed companies participated in the programme.

Dedicated helpdesks assisted investors with Know Your Customer (KYC) verification, nomination updates, grievance resolution and claims involving unclaimed dividends and shares. The initiative particularly focused on investments remaining unclaimed for six to seven years, allowing investors to seek assistance without intermediaries.

Government Plans Nationwide Expansion

Malhotra announced that similar investor facilitation camps would be organised across additional Indian cities in the coming months. During his visit, the minister interacted with investors and assured them of continued support in recovering their funds.

He also recognised the contributions of Niveshak Didis, volunteers promoting financial literacy and investor awareness, particularly among women in regional communities.

The government said the nationwide outreach initiative aims to improve investor protection, accelerate claim settlements and strengthen transparency in India's financial markets. The programme also seeks to make the recovery of unclaimed investments more accessible and convenient for ordinary citizens.

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