Filing Process To Be Made Simpler Faster And Hassle-Free Says Secretary Of Union Ministry Of Corporate Affairs Pallavi Jain Govil

Filing Process To Be Made Simpler Faster And Hassle-Free Says Secretary Of Union Ministry Of Corporate Affairs Govil |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pallavi Jain Govil, secretary in the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has emphasised the ministry's commitment to offer 'Ease of Doing Business' and transparent corporate governance in India. She said that the goal is to make this year's annual filing process simpler, faster, and hassle-free with the cooperation of all stakeholders.

Govil was addressing a special interactive session organised by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, with various stakeholders to ensure a smooth and seamless process for the upcoming peak annual filing season (the period for filing annual returns and financial statements).

Yogesh Mehta, president of the Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh, as well as representatives from the industry and industry bodies, company secretaries, chartered accountants, and corporate professionals, were present in the session. The event took place at a hotel on AB Road on Thursday.

The primary objective of this interaction was to discuss the technical and practical challenges encountered during the annual filing process, propose solutions, and ensure the smooth filing of e-forms (such as AOC-4, MGT-7, etc.) on the MCA-V3 portal. Representing the ministry, Govil stated that efforts are underway to enhance the portal's capacity for users and resolve technical glitches.

In her address, she urged companies and professionals not to wait until the last date but to submit their annual returns and financial statements on time to avoid complications. On behalf of the Association, Mehta submitted a memorandum of suggestions regarding the issues faced by companies. The secretary assured that the ministry would consider these practical suggestions and implement necessary improvements to the process.