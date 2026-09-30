BTech Student Dies After Being Hit By Municipal Water Tanker In Indore, Driver Held |

Indore accident news todayIMC Tanker Accident: A BTech student died after a speeding Indore Municipal Corporation water tanker hit her two-wheeler in the Chhota Bangarda area on Wednesday morning. Her brother, who was riding with her, suffered minor injuries in the accident.

The incident took place near Vedant School around 11:30 am. According to police, 21-year-old Archita Jhar, a resident of Katni, was travelling with her brother Pranay when the tanker rammed into their vehicle.

Due to the impact, Archita fell on the road and came under the tanker’s wheels. She died on the spot. Her brother escaped with minor injuries.

After the accident, the tanker driver allegedly tried to flee from the spot. Some locals chased the vehicle, caught the driver and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

The driver, identified as Shubham alias Sohan Choukse, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, has been taken into custody.

Police said Archita was pursuing BTech from Symbiosis University. Her family members have been informed about the incident.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.