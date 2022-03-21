LogiNext partners with MaltaPost to drive digital transformation solutions

LogiNext, global technology company that offers a SaaS Delivery Automation Platform, has announced it has partnered with MaltaPost p.l.c., Malta's leading postal services company in the Maltese Islands to drive digital transformation solutions across the latter’s operations.

MaltaPost will leverage LogiNext’s Delivery Automation Platform, which is an end-to-end platform with web and mobile applications for dispatchers, carriers and delivery drivers, to provide a great end customer experience.

With this, MaltaPost will be able to open up new service types like same-day express delivery to managing delivery drivers to accurately communicating ETAs for parcels to the end customer, the press statement said.

National Posts across the globe are the backbone of delivery infrastructure and they are upgrading their technology infrastructure to cater to the realities of the modern world. In Malta, MaltaPost is one of the country's largest private employers and as the national postal operator, it collects and delivers mail to every address on the Islands, 6-days-a-week and operates through a comprehensive retail network of Post Offices. It is regulated by the Malta Communications Authority and is listed on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Dinesh Dixit, VP of Account Excellence at LogiNext, said, “Digitization and automation can help in significantly reducing delivery costs by eliminating inefficiencies. Several CEP companies across the globe are switching to a cloud-based platform like LogiNext to manage end to end operations from pickup to hub to hub movements to delivery. ”

Adrian Vassallo, Chief Operations Officer at MaltaPost, said, “We are proud to partner with LogiNext and by using their SaaS platform, we’d be able to improve our end customer experience by providing real time tracking updates, ePODs, communicating delivery estimates through email/SMS and offering express deliveries with more overall visibility”.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 05:08 PM IST