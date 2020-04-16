Business

Lockdown: Renewal date of health, motor insurance policies extended

Third party motor vehicle insurance and health insurance policyholders whose policies were to be renewed between Mar 25 and May 3 can now make payments till May 15 to renew their policies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Office wrote on Twitter.

The decision has been taken due to the nationwide lockdown in the country, which has been extended till May 3 amid rising cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic. According to a notification, the insurance cover will be effective from the date on which the policy is due for renewal.

