Lockdown 2.0: India Inc. asks Modi govt to announce stimulus package soon for economy's revival

As PM Modi announces the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, India Inc. asked the government to announce a stimulus package soon to keep the economy afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

IT industry body Nasscom on Tuesday said it is hopeful that the government will announce economic stimulus packages soon to help rebuild the economy even as the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

Welcoming the move to extend the lockdown, Nasscom said it is imperative that people to adapt to this "new normal" and build in practices like social distancing in everyday lives over the next many months.

"The nationwide three-week lockdown (that was to end on April 14) has played a key role in helping India contain the spread of Covid-19.

Deepak Shenoy, Founder of Capitalmind said on Twitter, "I hope we get some details of a stimulus package tomorrow. Telling industry not to lay off is fine in speeches, but the government has to pay for it."