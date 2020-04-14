Maharashtra govt sets up two committees to recommend steps for revival of economy amid coronavirus pandemic

Maharashtra government on Tuesday formed two committees to make recommendations for the revival of economy which is badly hit due to coronavirus pandemic lockdown and economic slowdown. The announcement was made by the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

A seven member committee comprising ministers will be headed by Pawar, who hold the crucial finance and planning department. The other members comprise former chief minister and present public works minister Ashok Chavan, for deputy chief minister and present food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal, water resources minister Jayant Patil, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, public works (undertakings) minister Eknath Shinde and transport minister Anil Parab.

The committee will also lend its help to the state machinery comprising health, police, local and civic bodies and various departments working on a war footing to curb the coronavirus pandemic spread in the state.

Further, another committee comprising 11 retired and serving bureaucrats has also been set up to suggest slew of measures for the revival of state economy. The committee consists of former finance secretaries HS Sahani and Sudhir Shrivastav, former chairman of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development Umesh Chandra Sarangi, former BrihanMumbai Municipal Commissioner Subodh Kumar, retired bureaucrats Jayant Kawle and Ramanath Jha.

The committee also includes serving bureaucrats additional chief secretary (planning), principal secretary (industries), principal secretary (financial reforms), principal secretary (agriculture) and additional chief secretary (finance)who will be the coordinator of the committee.

Pawar, who had chaired the state cabinet meeting last week, had declared that two committees will be formed. His formal announcement comes at a time when there is already a short fall of revenue worth Rs 35,000 crore due to drastic fall in revenue mobilizations especially through various taxes including, state GST stamps and registration duty, excise duty, motor vehicle tax.

Pawar had tabled the annual budget for 2020-21 with a revenue deficit of Rs 9,500 crore.

The government faces major financial crunch as it had to pay salary of employees for March in two installments. For one year the government has slashed the salary of ministers and legislators.

However, the government will have to struggle to mobilize money needed for salary and pension for the months of April, May and June and also for the repayment of loan and redemption of bonds.