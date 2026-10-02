LNG Shipments Through Hormuz Hit War-Time High, Will October Bring More Relief For India?

LNG shipments through the Strait of Hormuz surged in September. |

Mumbai: Concerns over global gas supplies have eased after LNG shipments through the Strait of Hormuz increased sharply in September, reaching their highest monthly level since the Iran-US-Israel conflict began in February.

The war had disrupted oil and gas movement through the key shipping route. While risks have not completely disappeared, the rise in LNG vessel traffic is providing some relief to energy-importing countries, including India.

19 LNG Cargoes Cross Hormuz

Eric Yep, Principal Analyst at S&P Global Energy, said 19 LNG cargoes passed through the Strait of Hormuz in September. Of these, 13 originated from Qatar and six from the United Arab Emirates.

LNG vessel movement picked up particularly during the second half of September. If this pace continues in October, traffic could recover further towards levels seen before the conflict.

The improvement is important because the Strait of Hormuz is a critical route for LNG and energy shipments from the Middle East to major Asian markets.

Kpler Data Shows Stronger Movement

Shipping data company Kpler recorded 21 LNG cargoes leaving the Strait of Hormuz in September, compared with 15 in June.

Several LNG vessels linked to Qatar's state-owned QatarEnergy have also travelled through the route in recent weeks. These included both loaded and empty ships.

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Three vessels linked to Qatar's Ras Laffan gas terminal — Al Kharaityat, Al Gharrafa and Milaha Qatar — were also spotted leaving the Strait of Hormuz this week.

Al Kharaityat and Al Gharrafa were later seen near India's western coast.

Milaha Qatar also travelled towards India and subsequently began unloading its LNG cargo at Gujarat's Hazira port.

Will October Bring More Relief?

The sharp improvement in September has raised hopes that LNG shipping could increase further in October if geopolitical conditions remain relatively stable.

For India, continued movement of LNG cargoes could help reduce supply concerns during the festive season, when energy demand can remain strong.

However, the situation remains dependent on developments in the region, meaning supply risks have eased but have not disappeared completely.