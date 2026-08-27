GAIL Plans Major Expansion In Gas Pipelines, LNG, Petrochemicals And Clean Energy Amid Global Supply Risks

State-run gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd is stepping up investments across natural gas, LNG, LPG, petrochemicals and clean-energy technologies as geopolitical tensions expose vulnerabilities in global energy supply chains, PTI reported.

Speaking at GAIL’s 42nd annual general meeting, Chairman Deepak Gupta said recent disruptions, particularly in the Middle East and around the Strait of Hormuz, have reinforced the importance of combining energy security with the global transition towards cleaner fuels.

Gupta said volatility in LNG prices, shipping costs and supply availability has increased the need for diversified sourcing and flexible infrastructure.

He added that natural gas, with relatively lower carbon intensity and operational flexibility, will continue to support the energy transition.

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GAIL expands gas and LPG infrastructure

GAIL’s natural gas transmission network has crossed 18,690 km, making it India’s largest such network. Another 1,500 km is under construction, which will take the total network close to 20,000 km.

The company is also doubling the capacity of its 1,427-km Jamnagar-Loni LPG pipeline to 6.5 million tonnes per annum (MMTPA) from 3.25 MMTPA. In addition, three LPG pipelines with a combined length of nearly 1,775 km have received regulatory approval.

Petrochemical and LNG operations gain momentum

GAIL commissioned a 60,000-tonne-per-year polypropylene unit at Pata, taking the complex’s capacity to 870,000 tonnes. Work is also progressing on the ₹11,256-crore Usar project, a 500,000-tonne-per-year propane dehydrogenation-polypropylene facility.

At Mangalore, the company is developing a 1.25 MMTPA purified terephthalic acid plant.

GAIL is further planning investments of around ₹21,000 crore in two gas-based fertiliser plants in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Its LNG sourcing portfolio currently stands at 16.56 MMTPA. During FY26, GAIL imported 132 LNG cargoes and expanded shipping access to nine vessels, including five under long-term charter arrangements.