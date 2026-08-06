Open GAIL Pipeline Trenches Raise Safety Concerns In MP's Sehore | FP photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) started laying pipelines for supplying gas to every house, but the organisation paid little attention to public safety for the ditches.

It has left most of the ditches open without any barricading, which may lead to accidents.

Most of the ditches remain filled with water because of the rainwater, so two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers may fall into those ditches.

The contractor, responsible for laying the pipelines, has also left broken pipes, bricks, and stones in the ditches on the road which connects the bypass in Sakrakhedi.

A large number of vehicles ply on this road, and many pedestrians use it daily. Morning walkers also face problems.

The agency, which laid the pipelines, also violated the norms of the Nagar Palika.

The agency digs up the road without informing the civic body. So, the commuters face problems daily.

According to chief municipal officer Sudhir Singh said he had received complaints about the negligence shown by GAIL at the time of laying pipelines.

Singh said he had written to the GAIL officials advising them to fill in the ditches for public safety.

The civic body will act against the agency if it violates the rules, Singh said.

According to Tehsilder Amit Singh, if the agency had left the ditches open or without barricading them, it violated the norms.

He said he would direct the civic body to look into the case.