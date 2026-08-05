Supreme Court Rejects Bhopal Citizen Forum's Intervention Plea In Land Use Case | Reprsentative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Tuesday did not accept the petition filed by the Citizen Forum of Bhopal seeking to intervene in the hearing on commercial activities in residential areas. The next hearing will be held on Wednesday.

The Citizen Forum had filed a petition in the Supreme Court as an intervener. However, the court said it would not hear any organisation or forum and that only individual petitions would be heard.

Earlier, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) filed an action taken report stating that panchnamas had been prepared against 99 shops and two shops had been sealed.

Besides, the SC noted that chief secretaries would be made parties in the case. It is anticipated that the chief secretaries of states may be made parties.

Purnendu Shukla, petitioner, said, "Bhopal Citizen Forum petition has been rejected as intervener. Besides, SC takes a strict stance on land use. Compliance reports regarding more than 15 cities were reviewed during a hearing."

The BMC administration had taken action against shops in Rohit Nagar and other areas. The state government has constituted a high-level committee on the issue.

The committee will determine the procedure and policy decisions regarding compliance with SC orders concerning violations related to the occupancy of buildings in Bhopal.

Operations will be conducted based on the procedure established by the state government following the committee's recommendations.