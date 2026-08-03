BRICS Cultural Summit 2026: Bhopal Roads Turn Colourful; Traditional Art Forms From Egypt, Indonesia & Others To Be Showcased

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal, is preparing to host the BRICS Cultural Summit 2026 from Aug 5 to Aug 8, with delegates and culture ministers from several countries expected to attend.
Ahead of the 4-day event, the city is being beautified on the lines of the Global Investors Summit (GIS).
Major roads, including VIP Road, Bhoj Setu, Airport Road, Gandhi Nagar, Polytechnic Square and the route leading to Pt. Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre (Minto Hall), is being repainted and decorated.
Dividers are being painted, while murals depicting the culture, heritage and religious traditions of Madhya Pradesh are being created on both sides of Bhoj Setu.
The summit is based on the theme Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, reflecting the Indian philosophy of harmony, peace and well-being for all.
Foreign delegates to attend
Culture ministers and senior representatives from Brazil, Ethiopia, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), South Africa, Cuba, Thailand and Belarus will participate in the summit.
The Brazilian delegation includes officials from the Ministry of Culture and the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute.
Ethiopia will be represented by its Minister of Culture and Sports, along with senior government officials.
Indonesia's Culture Minister, the UAE's Culture Minister, South Africa's Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, and delegates from Cuba, Thailand, Belarus and China are also expected to attend.
Cultural performances by BRICS nations
Artistes from BRICS and partner countries will showcase their traditional art forms during the event.
Locals can attend the event
On: August 6 ,2026 (Thursday)
From: 5 pm onwards
At: Ravindra Bhawan, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
Egypt: National Folk Troupe with an eight-member team.
Indonesia: Traditional singing and dance performances by a five-member group.
Russia: A six-member ensemble presenting Russian folk music and performances by the National Academic Folk Instrument Orchestra.
South Africa: Performances by the Jamali Group.
Brazil: Cultural performances, martial arts, acrobatics, music and other traditional presentations by a five-member team.
The summit aims to strengthen cultural ties among BRICS nations while showcasing India's rich cultural heritage and Madhya Pradesh's traditions to international guests.