Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Says Enemy Forces Pushed Away From Strait Of Hormuz

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei | Wkimedia Commons

Dubai: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei praised his country's fighters for what he described as preventing “enemy forces” from “roaming freely” in the Strait of Hormuz.

Khamenei said in a message carried by the state broadcaster on Monday that Iran's enemies now “do not come" closer to the strait than the Arabian Sea, which is part of the Indian Ocean.

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Soon, "the Arabian Sea too, will be rid of them,” said the message, issued to mark the two-year anniversary of the killing of the militant Hezbollah group's longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon.

Khamenei hasn't been seen or heard publicly since the opening attacks of the war on Feb 28 that killed his father and previous supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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