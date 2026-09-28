 Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Says Enemy Forces Pushed Away From Strait Of Hormuz
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Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Says Enemy Forces Pushed Away From Strait Of Hormuz

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei claimed Iranian fighters have prevented “enemy forces” from freely operating near the Strait of Hormuz, saying they now remain as far away as the Arabian Sea. In a message marking Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's death anniversary, he warned that the Arabian Sea too would soon be “rid of them.”

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 28, 2026, 10:04 PM IST
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Says Enemy Forces Pushed Away From Strait Of Hormuz
Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei | Wkimedia Commons

Dubai: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei praised his country's fighters for what he described as preventing “enemy forces” from “roaming freely” in the Strait of Hormuz.

Khamenei said in a message carried by the state broadcaster on Monday that Iran's enemies now “do not come" closer to the strait than the Arabian Sea, which is part of the Indian Ocean.

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Soon, "the Arabian Sea too, will be rid of them,” said the message, issued to mark the two-year anniversary of the killing of the militant Hezbollah group's longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon.

Khamenei hasn't been seen or heard publicly since the opening attacks of the war on Feb 28 that killed his father and previous supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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