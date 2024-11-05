Life Certificate 2024: Here Is How Pensioners Can Submit 'Jeevan Pramaan Patra' Before November 30

Representative Image

After a life full of hard work and hardships, pension is a means and route for many to attain stability in the golden years of their lives. The Jeevan Pramaan is one such tool designed for the betterment of pensioners.

Jeevan Pramaan

According to the government, Life Certificate or Jeevan Pramaan, is a biometric-enabled digital service for pensioners. Pensioners belonging to all government services, may it be the Central Government, State Government or any other government organisation, can benefit from this facility.

There are approximately 69.76 lakh central government pensioners.

The submission of this document is essential all retirees to keep getting their pension.

Given its significance, here is how you can submit this crucial document, both online and offline, before the last date.

Dates To Remember

The submission window for life certificates opened on November 1. The deadline for the submission will come to pass on November 30.

Here, the pensioner has to be under the age of 80.



Where Do You Submit?

Pensioners can and must submit these life certificates directly to their banks, post offices, or other designated locations to avail their pension.

How Can You Submit These Certificates?



Pensioners can deploy the following methods to do the needed

Jeevan Pramaan Portal

Biometric Devices at Post Offices

Doorstep Banking (DSB) Agent

Physical Life Certificate Forms at Bank Branches

Jeevan Pramaan Portal

The portal helps pensioners submit their certificates without any hassle of having to go to physical offices. The system uses biometric authentication to verify the pensioner.

Biometric Devices at Post Offices

To keep up with the need of the hour, many post offices have facilities that, with the help of biometric devices allows the submission of the certificates through either iris or fingerprint scan.

Doorstep Banking (DSB) Agent

To bring about greater convenience to pensioners, the system of agents allows the submission of certificates through the agent, who physically visits your abode to collect the document.

Physical Life Certificate Forms at Bank Branches

In accordance with the requirement of all, even those who may not have access to the internet or other virtual amenities.

How To Submit Your Life Certificates?

Pensioners need to authenticate their identity using biometric technology, including fingerprint and iris recognition.

This can be done through the Jeevan Pramaan and Aadhaar Face RD apps.

An updated Aadhar card with the latest details is essential. This allows timely disbursal of funds without any impediment.

In addition, the pensioner should provide the required information through the app. They should also submit their photograph through the aforementioned app.

After submitting the document, one will receive a confirmation on their registered phone number.

The confirmation SMS will carry a link, which can be used to download the certificate.

What Happens When You Don't Submit Your Certificate

If pensioners fail to submit their Jeevam Pramaan before the last date of November 30, then the pension payments designated for then will be halted from December.

This can, however, be reversed by the submission of the Life Certificate, which will resume the pension.