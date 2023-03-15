LIC sells 2% shares in NMDC | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Life Insurance Corporation of India on Wednesday announced that it has sold shares in NMDC Limited for investment purposes, bringing their total to 11.690 per cent from their earlier 13.699 per cent, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares have been brought down from 40,14,72,157 to 34,25,97,574.

NMDC

NMDC has a market cap of Rs 34,288.09 crore and works in the industrial minerals industry. NMC is also engaged in exploration and production of Iron Ore along with Diamond, production and sale of Sponge Iron and generation and sale of Wind Power.

LIC shares

The shares of LIC on Wednesday at 2 pm were at Rs 579.50, up by 0.17 per cent.

LIC sells shares in TIL

LIC on March 14 had also sold 2 per cent shares in TIL and currently holds an 8.08 per cent stake in the company.