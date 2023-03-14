 LIC cuts down 2% TIL shares, now holds 8.08% stake
The company sold the stakes in TIL for investment purposes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 05:01 PM IST
LIC cuts down 2% TIL shares, now holds 8.08% stake | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Life Insurance Corporation of India on Tuesday sold 2 per cent stake in TIL LTD bringing down its shareholding from 10.199 per cent to 8.076 per cent. The company sold the stakes in TIL for investment purposes.

The holding decreased from 10.199 per cent to 8.076 per cent from December 31, 2021 to March 13, 2023 at an average cost of Rs 157.48.

TIL is a construction company with a market cap of Rs 153.81 crore. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a comprehensive range of material handling, port and road construction and lifting solutions.

The shares of LIC on Tuesday closed at Rs 578.70, down by 0.58 per cent.

