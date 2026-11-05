LIC Q2 Profit Jumps 20% To ₹12,076 Crore, Premium Income Rises 16% To ₹1.47 Lakh Crore

LIC's Q2 FY27 profit rose 20 percent to Rs 12,076 crore. |

Mumbai: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a 20.1 percent year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 12,076.02 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 10,053.39 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The country's largest life insurer also recorded a 16.2 percent increase in net premium income to Rs 1,47,018.18 crore from Rs 1,26,479.26 crore a year earlier.

Quarterly Performance

LIC's profit before tax increased to Rs 12,125.82 crore from Rs 10,146.97 crore in Q2 FY26.

Net investment income from policyholders' funds rose to Rs 1,14,983.77 crore from Rs 1,12,147.16 crore.

However, net profit declined 10.5 percent sequentially from Rs 13,492.03 crore in the June quarter, even as net premium income increased 15.5 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Half-Year Growth

For the first six months of FY27, LIC reported a 21.5 percent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 25,568.05 crore from Rs 21,039.90 crore a year earlier.

Total premium income climbed 11.6 percent to Rs 2,74,269 crore, supported by growth in individual and group insurance businesses.

Individual new business premium income increased 14.9 percent to Rs 32,725 crore, while group business premium income rose 19.6 percent to Rs 1,13,594 crore.

Margin Expansion

LIC's value of new business increased 34 percent to Rs 6,846 crore during the first half, compared with Rs 5,111 crore a year earlier.

Its net VNB margin improved by 470 basis points to 22.3 percent from 17.6 percent.

The overall expense ratio declined to 10.41 percent from 11.28 percent, indicating improved cost efficiency.

Market Leadership

LIC retained its leadership in India's life insurance market, with a 58.77 percent share of first-year premium income during H1 FY27.

Assets under management increased 4.2 percent to Rs 59.61 lakh crore, while the solvency ratio improved to 2.35 from 2.13.

However, the number of individual policies sold declined 2.25 percent to 70.97 lakh.

Regulatory Update

LIC said it would adopt Indian Accounting Standards from April 1, 2027, following regulatory approval for a one-year deferment.

The board also appointed Naga Nalini Kalluri as Chief Compliance Officer, effective November 6, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.

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