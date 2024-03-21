 LIC Increases Shareholding In LTIMindtree To 5.03%; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLIC Increases Shareholding In LTIMindtree To 5.03%; Check Details Here

LIC Increases Shareholding In LTIMindtree To 5.03%; Check Details Here

The acquisition was completed through an open market purchase.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
LIC Increases Shareholding In LTIMindtree | Image: LIC (Representative)

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has augmented its investment portfolio by increasing its shareholding in Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LTIMINDTREE LTD/LTIMindtree) from 14,804,362 to 14,906,665 Equity Shares, amounting to 5.03 per cent of the company's paid-up capital, the company announced through a regulatory filing.

Details of Target Entity

LTIMindtree operates in the Computers - Software & Consulting industry with a market capitalization of Rs 1,53,026.13 Cr.

LIC's acquisition in LTIMindtree did not involve any related party transactions, ensuring transparency and adherence to regulatory norms. The purchase was executed at arm's length, without any influence from the promoters or group companies, the company said in the exchange filing.

Objectives

The acquisition aligns with LIC's investment function and is part of its ordinary course of transactions.

Consideration and Percentage of Shareholding Acquired

The acquisition was completed through an open market purchase on March 20, 2024, with an average cost of Rs 5,105.96 per share. LIC's increased shareholding now stands at 5.03 per cent.

Read Also
LIC Reports Growth In Premiums and Policies; Total Premium Rises By 67% In February 2024
article-image

About LTIMindtree

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd offers a wide array of IT services including application development, maintenance, outsourcing, enterprise solutions, infrastructure management, testing, digital solutions, and platform-based solutions across various industries.

LTIMindtree shares

The shares of LTIMindtree on Thursday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 5,151.90, up by 1.00 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

LIC Increases Shareholding In LTIMindtree To 5.03%; Check Details Here

LIC Increases Shareholding In LTIMindtree To 5.03%; Check Details Here

US Fed Retains Interest Rate, Hints At A Slash In The Future

US Fed Retains Interest Rate, Hints At A Slash In The Future

Stock Market Closing March 21: Indices End Day In Green; Sensex At 72,641.19, Nifty Above 22,000;...

Stock Market Closing March 21: Indices End Day In Green; Sensex At 72,641.19, Nifty Above 22,000;...

₹3,200 Cr Investment By Schneider Electric To Make India A Manufacturing Hub

₹3,200 Cr Investment By Schneider Electric To Make India A Manufacturing Hub

In Election Year, India's Strong Residential Real Estate Market Expected To Repeat 2014, 2019

In Election Year, India's Strong Residential Real Estate Market Expected To Repeat 2014, 2019