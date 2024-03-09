 LIC Reports Growth In Premiums and Policies; Total Premium Rises By 67% In February 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLIC Reports Growth In Premiums and Policies; Total Premium Rises By 67% In February 2024

LIC Reports Growth In Premiums and Policies; Total Premium Rises By 67% In February 2024

The total number of policies across all categories increased by 6.34 per cent, reaching 17,18,560 compared to 16,16,048 in February 2023.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Saturday, March 09, 2024, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
LIC Group | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a doubling of its Group Premium, reaching Rs 14,914.98 crore in February 2024 compared to Rs 7,434.27 crore in the same month the previous year.

The Total Premium also saw a substantial increase of 67.48 per cent, amounting to Rs 19,896.01 crore, up from Rs 11,879.49 crore in February 2023.

Growth in policy numbers

In February 2024, there was a surge in the number of policies and schemes for LIC. The total number of policies across all categories increased by 6.34 per cent, reaching 17,18,560 compared to 16,16,048 in February 2023.

Key Highlights

In the segments of Individual Premium and Group Yearly Renewable Premium, LIC saw a growth rates of 11.69 per cent and 36.10 per cent, respectively, during February 2024. The number of policies in the group's yearly renewable premium segment also increased by 10.93 per cent, totaling 2,639.

www.lifeinscouncil.org

February 2024 vs February 2023: Breakdown

1. Individual Category: Policies and Schemes

The individual category saw a 6.34 per cent rise in policies and schemes, reaching 17,15,467 in February 2024 compared to 16,13,178 in the same month of the previous year.

2. Group Yearly Renewable Premium: Policies and Schemes

The group's yearly renewable premium segment recorded a 10.93 per cent increase in policies and schemes, totaling 2,639 in February 2024, up from 2,379 in February 2023.

Read Also
LIC's Amritbaal Insurance For Children: From Entry Age To Maturity Benefits - Here's All You Need To...
article-image

3. Overall Policies: February 2024

Across all categories, the total number of policies increased by 6.34 per cent, reaching 17,18,560 in February 2024 compared to 16,16,048 in February 2023.

Life Insurance Corporation of India shares

The shares of LIC on Friday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 1,025.50, up by 1,025.50 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

LIC Reports Growth In Premiums and Policies; Total Premium Rises By 67% In February 2024

LIC Reports Growth In Premiums and Policies; Total Premium Rises By 67% In February 2024

New Ford Ranger Pickup Spotted In India – Igniting Anticipation for Launch!

New Ford Ranger Pickup Spotted In India – Igniting Anticipation for Launch!

Tata Technologies Partners With Govt Of Telangana To Transform 65 Industrial Training Institutes...

Tata Technologies Partners With Govt Of Telangana To Transform 65 Industrial Training Institutes...

Three New Hatchbacks Set To Hit Indian Roads This Year!

Three New Hatchbacks Set To Hit Indian Roads This Year!

GAIL India And Its Subsidiary GAIL Gas Reduce CNG Prices By ₹2.50 Per Kg

GAIL India And Its Subsidiary GAIL Gas Reduce CNG Prices By ₹2.50 Per Kg