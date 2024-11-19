 LIC Clarifies Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's Hindi Imposition Claim, Cites 'Technical Glitch' For Website Issue
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLIC Clarifies Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's Hindi Imposition Claim, Cites 'Technical Glitch' For Website Issue

LIC Clarifies Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's Hindi Imposition Claim, Cites 'Technical Glitch' For Website Issue

The statement came after the LIC website displayed text in Hindi, which Stalin claimed was an attempt to undermine regional languages and cultures.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | File pic

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recently on a social media post accused Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of using its website to promote Hindi, claiming it was part of an agenda to impose the language on non-Hindi speaking regions.

The statement came after the LIC website displayed text in Hindi, which Stalin claimed was an attempt to undermine regional languages and cultures.

Stalin wrote on X:

"The LIC website has been reduced to a propaganda tool for Hindi imposition. Even the option to select English is displayed in Hindi! This is nothing but cultural and language imposition by force, trampling on India's diversity. LIC grew with the patronage of all Indians. How dare it betray the majority of its contributors? We demand an immediate rollback of this linguistic tyranny. #StopHindiImposition"

FPJ Shorts
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Cycle Together Amid Severe AQI In Delhi, Sparking Concern Among Netizens (VIDEO)
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Cycle Together Amid Severe AQI In Delhi, Sparking Concern Among Netizens (VIDEO)
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Shirur Constituency: All About Winners, Losers, Candidates And Vote Share
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Shirur Constituency: All About Winners, Losers, Candidates And Vote Share
Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's 'One Of A Kind' Bollywood Series: 'Controlled Chaos, Gutsy Scenes & Lots Of Fun'
Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's 'One Of A Kind' Bollywood Series: 'Controlled Chaos, Gutsy Scenes & Lots Of Fun'
Kalyan Rural, Maharashtra Election 2024: MNS' Raju Patil Faces Tough Battle With Shinde Sena & Sena UBT
Kalyan Rural, Maharashtra Election 2024: MNS' Raju Patil Faces Tough Battle With Shinde Sena & Sena UBT

LIC Responds: A Clarification on Website Language

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) responded to the allegations. The insurer took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, posting a clarification to address the concerns raised by Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister.

Taking to X, LIC issued a clarification and wrote, "Our corporate website was not shuffling the language page due to some technical problem. The issue is resolved now, and the website is available in English/Hindi language. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. -Team"

The Larger Debate: Language and National Identity

This controversy is part of an ongoing debate in India about the status of Hindi as a national language. In recent years, the imposition of Hindi in official communication, including government websites, has sparked protests in non-Hindi speaking states, particularly Tamil Nadu. The issue often touches on regional pride and concerns over cultural identity.

Netizens Reaction

The tweet quickly garnered attention, sparking a debate on language imposition.

"Just now i opened. Its still in Hindi," commented an X user to LIC's post.

Another user added, "The problem is, even to shuffle the page to your preferred language, one has to know Hindi. The language bar for English itself is in Hindi. This is atrociously bad. You didn't do a trial run or what?"

Screengrab of the comments

Screengrab of the comments |

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CCI Says 'No Inherent Conflict Or Repugnancy' Between Competition, Data Protection Laws

CCI Says 'No Inherent Conflict Or Repugnancy' Between Competition, Data Protection Laws

LIC Clarifies Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's Hindi Imposition Claim, Cites 'Technical Glitch' For Website...

LIC Clarifies Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's Hindi Imposition Claim, Cites 'Technical Glitch' For Website...

SEBI Resolves Over 6,300 Complaints In October Via SCORES; Pending Cases Drop To 6,490

SEBI Resolves Over 6,300 Complaints In October Via SCORES; Pending Cases Drop To 6,490

From Dubai To Bhutan: Paytm Launches UPI International; Indian Travellers Can Now Use Cashless...

From Dubai To Bhutan: Paytm Launches UPI International; Indian Travellers Can Now Use Cashless...

Hospitality Sector Records 10.8% YoY Growth In Q3 2024, Hyderabad Leads: JLL Report

Hospitality Sector Records 10.8% YoY Growth In Q3 2024, Hyderabad Leads: JLL Report