Lenovo India |

Mumbai: Lenovo India reported a 16% year-on-year increase in revenue in dollar terms during the second quarter of FY27, driven by growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, AI-powered personal computers and improved operational efficiency.

The technology major expects India's expanding AI ecosystem to create fresh growth opportunities across enterprise infrastructure, smartphones and computing devices.

AI Demand Drives India Growth

Shailendra Katyal, Vice President and Managing Director of Lenovo India, attributed the strong quarterly performance to rising adoption of hybrid AI technologies, customer confidence and operational excellence.

He said enterprises and global capability centres (GCCs) are increasingly investing in AI infrastructure to support advanced computing, model training and real-time applications. Businesses are also adopting hybrid AI architectures to balance performance, data security and regulatory compliance.

Enterprise Investments Create Opportunities

Lenovo expects growing investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure to strengthen demand for integrated technology solutions. As companies expand their AI capabilities, efficiently converting computing investments into practical business applications has become increasingly important.

Katyal expressed confidence that Lenovo's technology expertise, global presence and supply chain capabilities would support its growth momentum. However, Lenovo India did not disclose its absolute quarterly revenue or profit figures.

Global Revenue Hits Record High

At the global level, Lenovo Group reported record second-quarter revenue of $30.2 billion, representing a 48% year-on-year increase. The company's Infrastructure Solutions Group emerged as a major growth driver, with operating profit exceeding $1 billion for the first time. Meanwhile, adjusted net income surged 166% year-on-year to $1.4 billion, reflecting stronger profitability across business segments.

AI Revenue Crosses $10 Billion

Lenovo's AI-related revenue climbed 79% year-on-year, crossing $10 billion for the first time. AI businesses contributed 36% of the group's total quarterly revenue, highlighting their growing importance.

The performance reinforces Lenovo's focus on AI-powered devices, enterprise computing and infrastructure solutions as key pillars of future expansion.

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