Maharashtra Eyes To Surpass Hyderabad In GCCs, Targets 70 Lakh Jobs Over Next 10 Years, Says MIDC CEO Deependra Singh Kushwah | Youtube / FPJ

Mumbai: Maharashtra has the potential to surpass Hyderabad in the number of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), MIDC CEO Deependra Singh Kushwah said in an exclusive interview with the FPJ.

“The broader objective is to attract investments beyond the established business hubs, create employment opportunities across regions and ensure more balanced industrial and economic development across Maharashtra,” Kushwah added.

Asked what makes Pune a preferred destination over other metros and regions of Maharashtra, Kushwah said the city’s strong pool of skilled professionals, established engineering and manufacturing ecosystem, research capabilities and relatively lower operating costs make it an attractive choice for global companies looking to expand their operations in India.

“Mumbai is emerging as a major services-sector hub, while Pune is developing as a manufacturing hub. Both cities complement each other and will play a significant role in strengthening Maharashtra’s GCC ecosystem. We are looking at generating nearly 70 lakh employment opportunities over the next 10 years, with a major share of these jobs expected to come from the services sector,” Kushwah said.

Asked about the apparent decline in MIDC’s contribution to the state economy, he said the changing composition of investments, particularly the growing share of the services sector compared to manufacturing, was one of the reasons behind the trend.