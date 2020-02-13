Led by online ticket, IRCTC Oct-Dec net profit surges 3-fold sales

A fivefold rise in profit in the online ticketing segment helped Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp Ltd post a nearly threefold on-year surge in net profit for the December quarter to 2.06 bln rupees.

Revenue for the quarter surged nearly 65% to 7.16 bln rupees, largely due to a fourfold rise in online ticket sales.

Profit from catering services, its biggest sales segment in the quarter, fell 23% while revenue from the segment rose 8% on year.