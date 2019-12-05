IRCTC announces budget-friendly Kerala honeymoon packages

With the wedding season on, soon-to-be-married and newly-married couples are busy scrolling pages on Google looking for honeymoon-packages, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a special honeymoon package.

IRCTC’s Kerala Honeymoon Packages are budget-friendly and include a tour of the state of Kerala for 6 days and five nights. The newly-weds can board the Sabari Express (17230) departing from Secunderabad railway station which is scheduled for every Tuesday. The package offers a one night stay is arranged in Kochi, Munnar and Alleppey.

The IRCTCF website says that the six-day tour will start from Hyderabad on December 10. A triples sharing will cost the customers Rs 11,940 per person in a third AC train coach. While a single seat will cost Rs 24,300 and Rs 14460 for double seats.

The tour includes breakfast for the couples. The couples will be visiting Kochi, Munnar and Alleppey. Couples can enjoy the scenic beauty fo the state which has numerous beaches. Kerala-based Alleppey Houseboats are quite popular among couples visiting Kerala.

The tour package includes visiting the Kochi fort. On teh second day, couples can go for boating as well. The next day, couples will be taken to Munnar to visit the dam and echo point. The package also includes visiting the Eravikulam National Park and Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary.