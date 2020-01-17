IRCTC launches its 2nd premium Tejas train on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route

The tickets can also be booked by on duty and leave travel of personnel of defence forces and Central Paramilitary Forces through their online e-ticketing portals integrated with IRCTC such as CGDA (Controller General of Defence Accounts) portal, CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and NDRF (National Disaster Rescue Force) Portals, and also to NSG (National Security Guards) etc.

The train will have advance reservation period of 60 days. Initial trips will be booked on less than 60 days also till such time dates neutralize keeping in mind the train launch date and opening of first booking.

While there will be no concession tickets in the train, children below 5 years of age have been exempted from fare and will be booked with their parents. Names of children so booked will not appear on the chart. Children of age 5 years and above will be booked at full fare and will be provided with a seat.

Train fare will be dynamic in nature keeping in consideration the prevailing bus, taxi, rail and airfares. Train will have different series of fares for lean, busy and festive seasons. Further, train fares will be on point to point basis.

Current Booking will be available to users after preparation of first chart which will normally be 4 hours before the scheduled departure of the trains and up to 5 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.

There will be no tatkal quota or premium tatkal quota in the train. There will be only General Quota and Foreign Tourist Quota. Foreign Tourist Quota of 6 seats in EC and 12 seats in CC will be available for Foreign Tourists.

All passengers travelling on IRCTC train will be provided with Rail Travel Insurance of up to Rs. 25 Lakhs, free of cost by IRCTC. This complimentary travel insurance also includes an exclusive coverage of Rs. 1 lakh against household theft / robbery during the travel period of the passengers.

Besides, this special feature, in a first of its own, IRCTC will also pay a compensation of Rs. 100/- in case the train during its run, is delayed by more than one hour and Rs. 250/- in case of delay of more than two hours to every passenger as compensation.

IRCTC is offering this complimentary special travel insurance facility to the passengers of IRCTC Tejas Express through M/s Liberty General Insurance Company Limited – a Mumbai based private insurance company

In case of cancellation of train, automatic full refund of full fare on confirmed and /or waitlisted e-tickets will be made. There will be no need of cancelling the ticket or filing TDR in such case.

Complimentary On board infotainment services will be available in IRCTC trains to the passengers.

High quality food and beverages will be provided to the passengers on board in the train and included in the ticket fare.

Service in the train will be done through trolleys similar to airlines. Each coach will be provided with RO water filter in addition to the packaged drinking water bottle for each passenger. Passengers will be served morning welcome tea, breakfast and Combo Lunch/Snacks in Ahmedabad –Mumbai sector and Evening High Tea and Dinner in Mumbai-Ahmedabad as per itinerary timings. Passengers can avail of complimentary tea/coffee service at any point of the journey. Details for the same will be provided on IRCTC website.