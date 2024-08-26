'Launch In 24 Hours': Elon Musk's Polaris Dawn Carrying Four Astronauts All Set For A 'Spacewalk'

The ambitious Polaris Dawn project, which will see Elon Musk-led SpaceX's first ever mission to conduct a spacewalk, is just a day away. Tesla and the space exploration company SpaceX's boss, Elon Musk himself, took to X, counting down to the launch of the mission.

Mission In 24 Hours

This mission has been deemed by many as a risky project, as it will carry four astronauts, including Jared Isaacman, Anna Menon, Scott Poteet and Sarah Gillis.

The @PolarisProgram mission readiness review just finished and we are currently go for launch in just over 24 hours.



Crew safety is absolutely paramount and this mission carries more risk than usual, as it will be the furthest humans have traveled from Earth since Apollo and the first commercial spacewalk!

Interestingly, Musk also talked about the safety of humans inside the spacecraft. He further added, "Crew safety is absolutely paramount and this mission carries more risk than usual, as it will be the furthest humans have traveled from Earth since Apollo and the first commercial spacewalk!."

This comes at a time when Boeing Space's much-discussed Starliner mission pummeled into a pool of controversy when it was announced that the two astronauts, who are a part of its mission, will remain stuck at the International Space Station (ISS) until February 2025.

All systems are looking good for tomorrow’s Falcon 9 launch of Polaris Dawn. Webcast will go live ~3.5 hours ahead of liftoff on Tuesday, August 27 → https://t.co/WpSw0gzeT0 pic.twitter.com/81xlzKZ9VV — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 26, 2024

Polaris Dawn Mission

In addition, the Polaris Dawn Mission itself has been under scrutiny over the risks involved in the mission. From the spacecraft used in the mission to the spacesuit and the spacecraft's Crew Dragon spacecraft's communication apparatus, there have been questions about the safety of the astronauts.

In view of this, Musk further added, "If any concerns arise, the launch will be postponed until those concerns are addressed."

One of the four 'travellers', Jared Isaacman, is the billionaire-CEO of Shift4.

This particular launch is part of three planned missions that are slated to happen in the near future.

This mission will be accomplished using the SpaceX Starship rocket.