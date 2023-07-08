 Landmark Cars Allots 12,064 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Landmark Cars Allots 12,064 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | File

Landmark Cars Limited on Saturday announced the allotment of 12,064 equity shares to employees as stock option under Landmark Cars Limited Employee Stock Options Scheme to the eligible grantees, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹5 each.

With this allotment, the total issued share capital of the company will be ₹20,08,45,960.

Landmark Cars Ltd Shares

The shares of Landmark Cars Ltd on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹755.15, up by 1.44 percent.

