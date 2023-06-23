Sanjay Karsandas Thakker Sells 5.60 Lakh Equity Shares In Landmark Cars | File

Sanjay Karsandas Thakker, Hindu Undivided Family Promoter Group on Friday sold an aggregate of 5,60,094 shares for charity and personal reasons, the company announced through an exchange filing. The transaction was done at a floor price of Rs 658 per piece aggregating to approximately Rs 293 crore.

ICICI Securities was the sole broker for the deal, reported CNBC TV18.

The shares of the company in the morning session saw a jump of 4.47 per cent after media reported on 44.56 lakh shares changing hands in multiple block deals in the pre-open session. The shares at 2:48 pm were trading even higher at Rs 719.85, with a gain of 8.50 per cent.

Bajaj Finance offloads 2.5 lakh equity shares

Earlier this month, Bajaj Finance had offloaded 2.5 lakh equity shares for Rs 690.03 per share aggregating to Rs 15.153 crore.

Landmark cars IPO debut

Landmark Cards made its debut in the stock market last year with a price band between Rs 481 and Rs 506. Since then the stock has gained close to 6 per cent.