Landlords evict Twitter staff from offices as Elon Musk misses deadline to pay rent

File Photo

Elon Musk's Twitter takeover has been marked by drama right from the time when he called for absolute freedom, before stepping back over fake users and getting into a public spat with former CEO Parag Agrawal. Among his initial moves, Musk had the Twitter headquarter locked, and also warned employees of a bankruptcy as he fired 5000 people. Now the staff at Twitter faces uncertainty across the globe, with employees being locked out of the social media firm's Singapore office.

Musk missing deadlines while setting his own

The workers have been left hanging in the balance as the billionaire Musk missed out on the deadline to pay rent. Apart from Singapore, staff at Twitter's San Francisco office were also escorted out by landlords over non-payment of rent. The delays come after Musk made employees work for 12 hours and sleep in offices, to meet deadlines set by him.

More cost cutting measures on the horizon

Reports that emerged before employees were left without a roof to work under, also suggested that meal allowance, expenses for commuting and family planning, among other perks will be taken away from Twitter's staff. Musk had himself tweeted calling the money spent per lunch for employees in 12 months bizarre, to justify cost cutting measures.