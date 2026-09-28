Kwick Forensic Solutions Aligns With ₹150 Crore NFSU Varanasi Campus Project

Kwick Forensic Solutions |

Mumbai: Kwick Forensic Solutions Ltd., a Chennai-based provider of integrated forensic science and investigation solutions, announced on 28 September 2026 its alignment with the development of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) campus in Varanasi. The company views this ₹150 crore project as an emerging opportunity for its services.

NFSU Varanasi Campus Development

The NFSU Varanasi campus, spread across 50 acres, is being developed at a cost of ₹150 crore. It is planned as an advanced centre for forensic science, offering capabilities in digital forensics, cybersecurity, DNA profiling, ballistics, behavioural analysis and other specialised areas.

Foundation Stone Ceremony

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the NFSU Varanasi campus on 7 October 2026. This development reflects the government's focus on strengthening India's forensic capabilities.

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Kwick's Strategic Alignment

Kwick Forensic Solutions, listed on the BSE SME platform with script code 544895, offers a portfolio that includes forensic science, cyber and digital forensics, DNA forensics, mobile CSI vehicles and forensic equipment. The company believes its integrated solutions position it to address requirements arising from such specialised forensic infrastructure development.

Expanding Forensic Ecosystem

The company stated that the expansion of forensic infrastructure across universities, laboratories, and police departments in India creates opportunities. Kwick's diversified portfolio could enable its participation in emerging areas such as forensic equipment, cyber and digital forensics, DNA, mobile CSI and related services. The company also noted that its existing R&D capabilities align with the broader shift towards technology-driven forensic investigation.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.