Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Bhopal On Oct 3, Review Cybercrime, Security And Policing Initiatives | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will visit Bhopal on Oct 3 to review cybercrime, counterterrorism, law and order and police modernisation initiatives undertaken by the Madhya Pradesh Police, officials said on Sunday.

Ahead of the visit, DGP Kailash Makwana held a meeting with senior officers at Police Headquarters to review preparations.

Officers made presentations on the criminal justice system, cybercrime, counterterrorism, Naxal eradication, disaster management, police modernisation and security coordination with neighbouring states. Madhya Pradesh Police initiatives and campaigns, including 'Safe Click', 'Nashe Se Doori Hai Jaroori' and the Heartfulness programme, were also discussed.

Cybercrime, security measures reviewed

The meeting reviewed e-Zero FIR, the 1930 cyber helpline, cyber commando training and the 'Safe Click' awareness campaign, targeting 8.6 crore people.

The capabilities and operational efficiency of the ATS in counterterrorism and coordination in interstate matters were also discussed.

Officials also reviewed action against foreigners and illegal immigrants and security coordination with neighbouring states.

Criminal justice, forensic systems in focus

Officials reviewed the implementation of new criminal laws, e-evidence, Nyay Shruti, e-summons, medico-legal examinations and the post-mortem reporting system.

Information was also provided on the Prosecution Directorate, use of Netgrid, forensic services and 57 mobile forensic vans.

The Prison Department shared information on the Madhya Pradesh Correctional Services and Prisoners Act-2024 and the Model Jail Manual-2016 under the Model Jail Act-2023.

Five-day exhibition planned

Special Director General of Police Pankaj Shrivastava reviewed preparations for an exhibition on new criminal laws to be held during Shah's visit.

The exhibition will explain the process from the occurrence of a crime to the delivery of justice and showcase the roles of police, FSL, prosecution, prisons and related departments.

Modern technology and digital systems will be presented through stalls, videos, digital screens, posters and models.

It will also highlight public welfare initiatives and achievements of the Madhya Pradesh Police, besides showcasing the state's cultural and historical identity, forests and wildlife, traditional art and culture and Tribal heritage.

The exhibition will run for approximately five days and open to the public on Oct 3.