Bhopal Master Plan 2047 Expands Planning Area, Offers No Blanket Relief To Traders Facing Sealing | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The proposed Bhopal Development Plan 2047 envisages a major expansion of the city's planning area from 601.06 sq km under the 2005 plan to 1,016.90 sq km, while introducing a more detailed framework for mixed-use and commercial development.

However, MANIT Department of Architecture and Planning professor Krishna Kumar Dhote said that the draft does not provide blanket regularisation to existing commercial establishments facing the Bhopal Municipal Corporation's (BMC) sealing action in compliance with Supreme Court directions.

The BMC has identified around 62,500 establishments for scrutiny and issued notices to 8,084. Around 190 establishments have reportedly closed voluntarily or faced action.

The previous plan, implemented on June 9, 1995, covered the BMC area and 146 adjoining villages. The new draft substantially expands the planning horizon and includes a larger network of developing areas.

Key land-use changes

Land use

2005 Plan

2047 Draft

Residential

11,850 ha

26,755.50 ha

Commercial

893 ha

1,348.97 ha

Industrial

2,195 ha

2,137.25 ha

Public & semi-public

2,170 ha

4,887.97 ha

Transportation

3,662 ha

5,793.82 ha

Green area

3,827 ha

16,489.94 ha

Mixed use

-

2,448.84 ha

Mixed use does not mean blanket commercialisation

The draft provides road-width-based permissions for commercial and mixed-use activities but does not automatically convert residential plots into commercial properties.

On an approved residential plot in an approved layout, residential use remains the key restriction.

This is significant for traders facing BMC sealing action, as land-use classification, road width and the status of the individual plot will remain relevant.

T&CP: Road width will determine activity

Kaushlendra Vikram Singh, director, T&CP, told Free Press that the plan is intended to balance development with environmental protection and the interests of residents.

Mixed land use does not mean unrestricted commercial activity, Singh said, adding that roads of 24 metres or more would have provisions for limited commercial activities, while roads narrower than 12 metres and internal residential areas would remain protected.

He said provisions for established areas have been framed keeping their existing character and connecting roads in mind, while allowing Bhopal to expand in a planned manner.