KSH International Reports 101% Revenue Growth To ₹1,018.3 Crore, PAT Up 87% In Q4

KSH International reported 101 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 1,018.3 crore. |

Mumbai: KSH International Limited reported strong growth in its audited standalone financial results for Q4 FY26, supported by higher sales volumes, export demand, and growth in specialized winding wires. Revenue from operations doubled year-on-year to Rupees 1,018.3 crore in the March quarter from Rupees 507.8 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit after tax increased 87.1 percent to Rupees 34.5 crore compared to Rupees 18.5 crore a year earlier. EBITDA rose 60.1 percent to Rupees 56.3 crore, while sales volume increased 29 percent to 7,611.77 metric tonnes during the quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

The company did not disclose Q3 FY26 financial figures in the release. However, KSH International stated that export growth accelerated to 92 percent year-on-year in Q4 FY26 compared with 37 percent growth in Q3 FY26. Export revenue during the quarter rose to Rupees 253.2 crore from Rupees 131.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA per tonne improved 24.1 percent to Rupees 74,018, reflecting better product mix and operational efficiency. The company also reported utilisation levels of 70 percent in Q4 FY26 following capacity additions at its Supa manufacturing facility.

What Drove The Numbers

KSH International said growth was driven by higher demand for specialized magnet winding wires, particularly continuously transposed conductors (CTC), along with strong export demand and higher copper prices. Specialized winding wire revenue more than doubled to Rupees 707.9 crore in Q4 FY26, while standard wire revenue rose 80.5 percent to Rupees 230.9 crore.

The company added new export markets and onboarded domestic OEM customers for standard wire products. Installed manufacturing capacity stood at 43,445 metric tonnes at the end of FY26, including 14,400 metric tonnes at its Supa facility.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, revenue from operations rose 61.1 percent to Rupees 3,107 crore from Rupees 1,928.3 crore in FY25. Full-year PAT increased 62 percent to Rupees 110.1 crore, while EBITDA grew 55.5 percent to Rupees 190.5 crore. Sales volume for the year increased 20.8 percent to 28,167.67 metric tonnes. Export revenue rose 39.5 percent to Rupees 823.4 crore during FY26. The company ended the year with total debt of Rupees 316 crore and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39x.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.