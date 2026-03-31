KSH International Appoints Hukumchand Lakhotiya As CEO, Effective April 2, 2026

KSH International has appointed Hukumchand Lakhotiya as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 2, 2026. |

Pune: KSH International is strengthening its leadership team with a seasoned industry executive, aiming to accelerate growth across domestic and global markets.

KSH International has appointed Hukumchand Lakhotiya as its Chief Executive Officer, effective April 2, 2026. The move follows a formal intimation shared with stock exchanges, marking a key leadership transition for the company.

Lakhotiya brings more than 30 years of experience across the electrical and power sectors. His career includes over 25 years at CG Power & Industrial Systems and Schneider Electric in Singapore, where he held leadership roles spanning operations, sales, and business development.

He has led transformer, switchgear, and EPC businesses across Asia and managed multiple manufacturing operations. Prior to joining KSH, he served as Chief Operating Officer for Waste to Energy at SAEL Industries, adding to his cross-sector expertise.

Management indicated that his global and domestic experience will support KSH’s ambitions to expand as a leading manufacturer and exporter of magnet winding wires. His leadership is expected to strengthen the company’s positioning across key industrial and renewable segments. The appointment signals KSH International’s focus on scaling operations and enhancing leadership depth to drive future growth.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and disclosure. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.