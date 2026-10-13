KPIL Adds ₹2,031 Crore In T&D Business, FY27 Orders Cross 30% Growth

KPIL |

Mumbai: Kalpataru Projects International has secured new orders and a letter of comfort worth ₹2,031 crore in its power transmission and distribution business across India and international markets, the company said in an exchange filing.

Its Swedish subsidiary, Linjemontage i Grastorp AB, received an order valued at around ₹194 crore. The announcements add to KPIL’s business inflows during the financial year.

Power Transmission Business Adds New Work

The ₹2,031 crore announcement covers orders and a letter of comfort in the transmission and distribution segment.

The company identified both domestic and overseas markets as sources of the new business, reflecting the reach of its T&D operations.

Since the announcement includes a letter of comfort, the full amount should be read as the disclosed combination of orders and that communication, rather than described entirely as confirmed contracts.

Swedish Subsidiary Secures ₹194 Crore Order

Linjemontage’s order provides a contribution from KPIL’s overseas subsidiary.

The Swedish business received approximately ₹194 crore of work, from the ₹2,031 crore orders and letter of comfort announced for the broader T&D business.

Together, the disclosures highlight activity across the parent company’s transmission operations and its international subsidiary network.

FY27 Orders Reach Approximately ₹20,000 Crore

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Manish Mohnot said KPIL had secured orders worth around ₹20,000 crore so far in FY27.

That represents year-on-year growth exceeding 30 per cent, he said, adding that the performance strengthened confidence in achieving the company’s growth targets.

Mohnot attributed the momentum to industry conditions and KPIL’s integrated engineering, procurement and construction capabilities in transmission and distribution.

EPC Capabilities Support Outlook

Management said its end-to-end T&D offering positioned the company to sustain growth as industry opportunities developed.

KPIL operates as an engineering, procurement and construction company with a global footprint spanning 75 countries.

The filing places power transmission and distribution at the centre of the announcement, while management’s year-to-date figures provide context for the company’s broader order momentum.