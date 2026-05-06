KP Group Installs India’s First ‘Make In India’ 4.2 MW Wind Turbine In Gujarat

KP Group has become the first company in India to install the indigenously manufactured 4.2M160 wind turbine generator developed by Senvion India. |

Surat: KP Group has taken an early lead in deploying next-generation wind energy technology by installing India’s first locally manufactured 4.2 MW wind turbine. The milestone reflects the growing shift towards larger and more efficient renewable energy systems designed and produced within the country under the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

First Turbine Installed

The company announced that it has installed the 4.2M160 wind turbine generator manufactured by Senvion India at a site in south Gujarat. The turbine belongs to Senvion’s latest 4XM platform and has been engineered to suit Indian wind patterns and operational conditions.

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With a rated capacity of 4.2 MW, the turbine features a 160-metre rotor diameter and a hub height of 140 metres. According to the company, the larger swept area and advanced control systems are expected to improve energy generation efficiency, especially in low-to-medium wind regimes commonly seen across several Indian wind corridors.

Focus On Localisation

KP Group said the platform has been engineered and manufactured in India with more than 85 percent localisation, positioning it as a major step forward for domestic renewable energy manufacturing capabilities. The platform was also included in the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) in December 2025.

The modular architecture of the 4XM platform is designed to support easier transportation, quicker installation and streamlined commissioning processes. The company noted that the design also improves long-term serviceability and operational reliability, which are critical factors in large-scale renewable energy projects.

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Management Highlights Milestone

Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Faruk Patel said the installation reinforces KP Group’s commitment to adopting advanced technologies capable of enhancing generation efficiency and long-term project performance. He added that the company sees the development as part of its broader contribution to India’s clean energy transition.

The company believes the project strengthens its role as a renewable energy solutions provider focused on scalable and high-performance technologies across wind and solar infrastructure.

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Renewable Push Continues

Established in 1994, KP Group has built a presence in renewable energy and infrastructure projects over the past three decades. The company said it remains focused on supporting India’s sustainability and green energy goals through continued investments in advanced renewable technologies.

The installation of the 4.2M160 turbine highlights the increasing focus on larger-capacity turbines that can improve output efficiency while supporting domestic manufacturing growth in the renewable energy sector.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company's press release and stock exchange filing issued by K.P. Energy Limited. No independent verification or external reporting sources were used in preparing this article.