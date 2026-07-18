Kotak Mahindra Bank Net Profit Rises To ₹5,480.46 Crore In Q1 FY27

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Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday reported a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹5,480.46 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This represents a 22.54% increase compared to the ₹4,472.18 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Income and Expenses

Total income for the quarter stood at ₹30,068.60 crore, up from ₹26,703.92 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Total expenditure for the quarter was ₹21,794.91 crore, compared to ₹19,329.35 crore in the year-ago period.

Quarter-on-Quarter Performance

Sequentially, the net profit declined slightly by 0.79% from ₹5,423.15 crore in the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026. Total income for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 increased from ₹28,107.60 crore in the preceding quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per equity share (not annualised) were ₹5.51 for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This is an increase from ₹4.50 reported for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Segmental Revenue

Treasury, BMU and Corporate Centres segment revenue was ₹3,657.11 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Retail Banking recorded ₹8,341.25 crore in revenue, while Corporate/Wholesale Banking reported ₹7,016.63 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.