Kotak Mahindra Bank Stock Falls Over 2% As CEO Ashok Vaswani To Exit By Year-End

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank declined more than 2 percent in early trade on June 29 after the company announced that Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashok Vaswani will not seek reappointment once his current term ends on December 31, 2026.

The announcement led to investor concerns about leadership continuity and short-term uncertainty.

The stock fell as much as 2.2 percent to Rs 400.1, making it the top loser on the Nifty 50 index during early trading.

Despite the fall, the stock had gained nearly 1 percent in the previous session and remains largely flat over the past year, compared with a 5.7 percent decline in the broader Nifty 50 index.

Brokerages, however, maintained a positive outlook on the stock. Nomura reiterated its “Buy” rating with a target price of Rs 460, implying an upside of over 12 percent, Moneycontrol reported.

The brokerage noted that the board has already initiated the CEO succession process and indicated that internal candidate Anup Kumar Saha appears to be a strong contender.

Read Also Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Ashok Vaswani To Step Down By 2026-End, Succession Process Begins

Nomura also stated that the leadership transition is unlikely to change the bank’s strategic direction.

While the succession process may create short-term pressure on the stock, Jefferies emphasized that leadership quality will remain a key factor for long-term growth and potential re-rating.

Kotak Mahindra Bank informed stock exchanges that Vaswani has decided not to seek reappointment after completing his term on December 31, 2026.

The bank’s board has already begun the formal process of identifying and appointing a new Managing Director and CEO.

Vaswani, who brings more than 30 years of global banking experience, assumed the role of MD and CEO after Uday Kotak stepped down in 2023, marking a major leadership transition for the private sector lender.

The current announcement sets the stage for another planned shift at the top of the bank’s leadership structure.