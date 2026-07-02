 Kotak Mahindra Bank Acquires ₹9,587 Crore Loan Portfolio, Strengthens Balance Sheet Through Subsidiary Deal
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Kotak Mahindra Bank Acquires ₹9,587 Crore Loan Portfolio, Strengthens Balance Sheet Through Subsidiary Deal

Kotak Mahindra Bank has acquired a loan portfolio worth Rs 9,587.62 crore from its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited (KMIL). This direct assignment took effect on 1 July 2026.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 02, 2026, 12:14 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank Acquires ₹9,587 Crore Loan Portfolio, Strengthens Balance Sheet Through Subsidiary Deal
Kotak Mahindra Bank has acquired a loan portfolio worth Rs 9,587.62 crore | File Photo

Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday announced the acquisition of a loan portfolio from its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited (KMIL), for Rs 9,587.62 crore.

Portfolio Assignment Details

The direct assignment of the loan portfolio became effective from 1 July 2026, according to the bank's exchange filing. This follows a previous disclosure on 30 May 2026, regarding the proposed acquisition.

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Previous Announcement

The bank had earlier reported its intention to acquire the loan portfolio and non-treasury investments, which totalled an outstanding amount of Rs 10,639 crore as on 31 March 2026, from KMIL.

Strategic Rationale

The acquisition is part of Kotak Mahindra Bank's decision to integrate KMIL's business activities departmentally within the bank from 1 April 2026. This move aligns with Reserve Bank of India directions and aims for group simplification and operational synergies.

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Group Simplification

The consolidation is intended to streamline the group's structure and enhance efficiency. The bank expects to drive operational synergies by bringing these activities in-house.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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