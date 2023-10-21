Kotak Mahindra Bank Appoints Ashok Vaswani As MD & CEO, Himanshu Vasa To Take Over As Chief Compliance Officer | File

The Reserve Bank of India appoints Ashok Vaswani as the managing director and the chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra bank, the bank announced through an exchange filing. The company's board also appoints Himanshu Vasa as the chief compliance officer.

While Vaswani will hold his post for three years with effect from the date of taking charge which will not be after January 1, 2024, Vasa will take over the position from October 23 for a period of three years.

Ashok Vaswani

Ashok has a proven track record spanning three and a half decades, initially at Citigroup and more recently, at Barclays, of building and growing global businesses at scale, nurturing winning teams, establishing transformational partnerships, leveraging forward leaning technology, with a compelling business vision to deliver strong bottom-line growth. He brings with him significant executional experience with a high degree of compliance and industrial strength across Corporate and Consumer businesses.

Uday Kotak, Founder and Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank said “I am delighted that the RBI has approved our recommendation, Ashok Vaswani, as the next MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Ashok is a word class leader and banker with digital and customer focus. I am proud that we bring a “Global Indian” home to build Kotak and India of tomorrow.”

Ashok was Chief Executive Officer of Barclays Bank, UK and subsequently CEO of their Global Consumer, Private, Corporate and Payments businesses and Member of the Group Executive Committee. Earlier, Ashok was CEO Citigroup Asia Pacific and Member of the Citigroup Global Operating & Management Committees. He also built and ran various country and regional businesses across geographies. Currently, he is President of Pagaya Technologies Ltd - a US-Israeli AI Fintech. Ashok is also on the Board of the London Stock Exchange Group, the SP Jain Institute of Global Management, UK and supports various philanthropic organisations, including Pratham, and Lend-A-Hand.

Ashok is a Bachelor of Commerce, Economics and Accountancy, from the Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics (Bombay University), CA from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, CS from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Executive Education from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Himanshu Vasa

Himanshu Vasa is a qualified Chartered Accountant, alumni of the Wharton School of Business, a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), a Certified Control Self Assessor (CCSA), and a commerce graduate from University of Mumbai with post qualification experience of more than 32 years of which more than 18 years have been with Kotak.

Presently, Vasa is a member of the Key Leadership Team at Kotak and has headed various divisions of the Bank in his capacity as Head of Group Internal Audit, Head of Internal Vigilance, President and Business Head – Bank Finance and President Compliance. As part of the Compliance function, Vasa leads various areas which including Know Your Customer requirements, Anti Money Laundering including PAN Bank training, HR and Governance related matters, Risk Based Supervision data submission, management of RBI Audit, compliance change dissemination, giving views on regulatory aspects on products and process, relationship management with various regulators, etc.

Prior to joining Kotak in 2005, Mr. Vasa was a Director with Risk Advisory Services with KPMG in India for 8 years.

