Kotak Alts Closes ₹5,000-Crore Fund, Domestic Capital Drives Private Markets Expansion

Kotak Alts Closes ₹5,000-Crore Fund |

Mumbai: Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Limited, the alternative investment arm of Kotak Mahindra Group, has announced the final close of its Kotak Yield & Growth Fund at ₹5,000 crore.

The Category II Alternative Investment Fund has raised its entire corpus from domestic investors, underlining the expanding role of Indian capital in the country’s private credit and real assets markets.

Fund Grows From ₹3,900 Crore

Kotak Yield & Growth Fund achieved its first close at ₹3,900 crore in February 2026. It subsequently attracted additional commitments from institutional investors, family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals across India to reach the ₹5,000-crore final close.

The entirely domestic investor base represents growing interest among Indian investors in alternative assets beyond conventional equities and fixed-income instruments.

Investment Strategy

The sector-agnostic fund will seek to generate risk-adjusted returns by combining stable yield-producing investments with carefully selected growth opportunities.

Kotak Alts plans to invest in cash flow-generating businesses, real assets and mid-to-large-sized enterprises demonstrating strong corporate governance. Its strategy will include structured credit solutions designed around the requirements of individual businesses and assets.

Focus Turns to Capital Deployment

Eshwar Karra, Deputy Managing Director at Kotak Alternate Asset Managers, said the final close demonstrates the increasing relevance of private credit and real assets within institutional portfolios.

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He added that Kotak Alts would remain focused on identifying high-quality investment opportunities and constructing a portfolio of cash flow-generating assets.

Amit Jain, CEO – Real Assets at Kotak Alts, described the domestic fundraising as an endorsement of the company’s private credit and real assets franchise.

Following the final close, Kotak Alts will focus on deploying the capital responsibly across private credit, real assets and selective growth opportunities while targeting strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.