Korea Post |

Mumbai: South Korea’s Internet Post Office has suffered a major cyberattack, exposing the personal information of at least 1,13,855 customers. The incident has raised fresh concerns over cybersecurity and consumer data protection across the country’s public institutions.

Korea Post, which operates under the Ministry of Science and ICT, confirmed that hackers gained unauthorised access to mailing records containing sensitive customer information, according to Yonhap news agency.

Hackers Access Sensitive Customer Data

The attackers targeted the delivery location change service available through the mobile Internet Post Office platform. The compromised information includes names, residential addresses and phone numbers of registered mail recipients whose deliveries were scheduled between November 17 and 24.

An examination of records from just one day revealed that 1,13,855 individuals were affected, indicating that the actual number of victims could be significantly higher. Authorities are continuing their investigation to establish the full extent of the data breach.

Korea Post Suspends Online Services

After detecting suspicious activity on Wednesday, Korea Post requested a police investigation and introduced emergency security measures. The postal operator temporarily suspended several online services, including the delivery location change facility. It also restricted access to its mobile website from overseas IP addresses.

Korea Post chief Park In-hwan apologised to customers and assured the public that the organisation would investigate the incident thoroughly and strengthen security measures to prevent similar breaches.

Cyberattacks Raise Security Concerns

The postal service data breach comes amid a growing number of cybersecurity incidents targeting South Korean government agencies and financial institutions. State-run Korea Electric Power Corporation recently experienced a major data leak involving the personal information of approximately 15.2 lakh individuals.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb also reported that its recent security breach was more extensive than initially disclosed. The compromised information includes names, phone numbers, passport details and account numbers.

Financial institutions, including Mirae Asset Securities and Daishin Securities, have also faced cyberattacks, highlighting the growing urgency of strengthening digital infrastructure, cybersecurity safeguards and customer data protection mechanisms across South Korea.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!