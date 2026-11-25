CIA, ODNI Hit By Cyberattack Targeting Open-Source Intelligence System; Breach Raises Fresh Concerns Over US Government Cybersecurity |

Virginia: The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) suffered an apparent cyberattack affecting unclassified information, CNN reported on Tuesday (local time), citing four sources familiar with the matter.

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According to the report, the intrusion targeted a system used by the agencies for open-source intelligence analysis. The full extent of the breach remained unclear, although officials maintained that no classified information had been affected.

An ODNI official told CNN that the incident had not disrupted any critical capabilities or classified systems.

The open-source intelligence encompasses a wide range of commercially available data, including social media content, satellite imagery and other online material. While much of this information is publicly accessible, some is obtained through data vendors and can reveal sensitive details, particularly when combined with other datasets.

The incident comes amid a series of technological disruptions, including a days-long outage last week affecting the National Security Agency's internal classified network. Officials and businesses said the outage was not caused by a cyberattack, The New York Times reported.

The disruptions have raised concerns, with US officials noting that artificial intelligence has identified software vulnerabilities in some cases, requiring them to be patched quickly.

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In the latest incident, a hacker appears to have gained unauthorised access to at least one government system. However, those familiar with the matter did not disclose whether investigators had identified the person or group responsible, The New York Times reported.

Last week, US President Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge that the FBI's National Crime Information Center, a nationwide database used by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to share information about criminal suspects, had also been hacked.

"I will say that it's not good — I don't like that," Trump said during a phone interview with Fox News on Saturday when asked about the FBI breach, which CNN had earlier reported.

The FBI is investigating the breach, according to people familiar with the matter, The New York Times reported.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)