Komprise partners with Microsoft to support Azure File Data Migration program

Komprise, analytics-driven data management and mobility, has announced that it has been selected for the Microsoft Azure File Migration Program launched today by Azure.

The new program gives customers access to file-migration at no cost and complements the Azure Migrate portfolio which customers use to automate and orchestrate the migration of servers, desktops, databases and web applications to Azure. Komprise is one of a select few Microsoft ISVs chosen for this exclusive program, it said in a press statement.

Migrating on-premises applications such as file workloads, high-performance computing (HPC) and analytics requires identifying and migrating tens of terabytes to several petabytes of file data stored on NAS appliances and other on-premises storage to the right tier of Azure Files, Azure NetApp Files and Azure Blob Storage. Customers often guess at which data to migrate and to where and these migrations can be laborious, error-prone, and slow when moving large data sets.

Komprise Elastic Data Migration claims it eliminates the cost and complexity of managing file data by providing analytics-driven data migration to Azure without creating any vendor lock-in.

Customers will have the opportunity to upgrade to the full product, Komprise Intelligent Data Management, which means they can transparently tier across Azure Storage platforms, cutting 70 percent of cloud costs. Data is tiered natively, allowing users and applications nondisruptive access. Organizations can leverage the Komprise Global File Index to query, tag and move the right data to the right place for AI, ML and data processing.

Krishna Subramanian, President and COO of Komprise says, “By working closely with the Microsoft Azure Storage team, we can help enterprises accelerate their path to the cloud for file and object data and make their data available to cloud-based data lakes and AI services without locking their data to proprietary storage technology,”.

“Moving data to Microsoft Azure Storage needs to be fast and easy for our customers,” said Jurgen Willis, Vice President, Optimized Workloads and Storage. “We are excited to work with Komprise on delivering a valuable service so that our customers can more easily and reliably move file data from expensive on-premises NAS devices to the cloud native storage services on Azure.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 11:27 AM IST