Know how Rakhibazaar.com is all set for Raksha Bandhan 2023

Rakhibazaar.com has completed a decade of existence and is ensuring its customers feel like they are part of the celebration as well. The company has been serving its local and international customers for many years.

When it comes to online shopping for Raksha Bandhan, Rakhi Bazaar is the name that rules everyone's minds and the festive celebrations too. Let us see their preparations for Raksha Bandhan 2023 and how they plan to make it grand for all their customers.

A fresh collection of Rakhi designs

Mr. Deelip Kumer, founder and CEO of Rakhibazaar.com, shared his experience of understanding customer expectations during Raksha Bandhan.

He said, "While working for so many years for customer satisfaction and looking for excellence with each year's Raksha Bandhan product launches, we have discovered that sisters always want something new and unique for their brothers every Raksha Bandhan. They want their rakhi designs to be different and never seen before. Keeping that in mind, we always introduce new patterns and the latest designs for those who never settle for repetitive things."

He also shared details on the company's new Raksha Bandhan product launches and additions. Here are some of the Rakhi additions that customers can expect from the brand while purchasing their online rakhi for 2023:

Handcrafted Rakhis – The Company researched public demand and found that people particularly like handcrafted things. That is why Rakhi Bazaar introduced an even better-handcrafted rakhi collection with more refined styles and designs with attention to detail.

Eco-friendly Rakhis: Keeping people’s concern for the environment in mind, the online rakhi shopping website has extended its hand to some unique eco-friendly rakhis. It has made sure all the nature-friendly customers of the website feel included and reciprocated their love for eco-friendly products by making the festive celebration nature friendly.

Kid’s Rakhis: There’s no one like a kid when it comes to admiring small things. And Rakhi, although a small item, can have a tremendous impact. That is why the website has introduced more designs, fictional characters, and funky styles in the section of kids rakhi of Rakhi Bazaar . One can get new superhero designs, including hanuman ji rakhi, cartoon and video game characters, and toy rakhis in the kids' section of Rakhi Bazaar.

After adding multiple new additions to their other categories as well, Rakhi Bazaar continued and further improvised its gifting range. Below are some details on what buyers can expect from the online rakhi delivery websites while buying Rakhi gift hampers.

An improvised version of Rakhi gift hampers

Being an online website for exclusive Raksha Bandhan shopping, Rakhi Bazaar fully facilitates its customers with all Raksha Bandhan essentials. Therefore, they have revamped and updated the gifting section with the latest gifts and hampers perfect for 2023.

Here’s what new to expect in their gifting catalog:

Rakhi gift hampers for kids

Rakhi gift hampers for kids are by far the cutest addition made by the company. One can expect all the perfect goodies for kids in these hampers. Some of them have toys, while others have personalized accessories for kids.

These accessories include mugs, bottles, cushions, etc., with various cartoon characters and superheroes printed on them. Or Rakhi gift hampers with Barbie essentials for young girls. The rakhis in the kid's gift hamper are also specialized for kids.

Customers can also easily find kids' gift hampers with multiple chocolates that are famous among kids. Overall, if someone buys a rakhi gift for kids, they must check out this section.

Rakhi gift hampers with a signature box

The company has already launched its signature box for the festival celebrations. They have also introduced multiple gift hampers with their signature box. The signature box includes rakhi, chocolates, and complementary roli and chawal to perform the puja.

Exclusive Rakhi gift hamper

For those looking for a Rakhi gift hamper for their grown-up brothers or nephew, Rakhi Bazaar has ensured they provide everyone with their needs. Hence, they have added new gift hampers to this category as well.

Anyone who wants a hamper full of sweets, dry fruits, and chocolates with rakhi or something with a mug, a personalized water bottle, plants, videos, cookies, auspicious statues, and multiple other amazing things must not forget to check out this section.

Smooth International deliveries

The company was known for providing the best, on-time, and safe rakhi deliveries across India. This year, they have improved their already excellent international deliveries. The company has covered many more international cities in its frame of international deliveries of Rakhi and Rakhi gift hampers.

They have made sending Rakhi to USA from Rakhibazaar much more convenient and hassle-free so that any customer's parcel will reach safely and on time with all the wishes and emotions freshly intact.

Rakhi Bazaar has already completed its preparations to make Raksha Bandhan 2023 grand and memorable for everyone. The festival will be observed on Wednesday, 30th August 2023. In the meantime, they are preparing for a seamless user interface, smooth deliveries, on-time shipment, and other quality checks to ensure every customer gets a lifetime of experience from the company.

About the company:

Launched in 2013, Rakhibazaar.com has catered to its customers with all Raksha Bandhan essentials locally and internationally. Over the years, the company has closely studied the change in market strategies and increased customer expectations with quality.

With a zeal to always do better than before, Rakhi Bazaar has constantly improved its services and product quality. As a result, they have always celebrated bigger and better Raksha Bandhan every year. In 2023, they plan to keep this bar going upward and are working for the same.