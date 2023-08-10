Kirloskar Oil Engines Revenue From Operations Grows By 33% To ₹1,265 Cr In Q1FY24 | Image: Kirloskar (Representative)

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL), a leader in the manufacturing of engines, agricultural equipment, and generator sets with a sizable presence in international markets, on Thursday announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter June 30, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Financial Performance Q1FY24 (Standalone)

Revenue from operations at Rs 1,265 crore for Q1FY 24 vs Rs 953 crore for Q1FY23; 33 percent increase YoY.

EBITDA at Rs 153 crore for Q1FY24 against Rs 103 crore for Q1FY23; 48 percent increase YoY.

EBITDA margin at 12.1 percent for Q1FY24 against 10.8 percent for Q1FY23.

Net profit at Rs 103 for Q1FY24 versus Rs 65 crore for Q1FY23; 60 percent increase YoY.

Financial Performance Q1FY24 (Consolidated)

Revenue from operation at Rs 1,543 crore for Q1FY24 versus Rs 1,191 crore for Q1FY 23; 30 percent increase YoY.

Net Profit at Rs 126 crore for Q1FY24 versus Rs 82 crore for Q1FY 23; 53 percent increase YoY.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited shares

The shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 445.25, down by 0.079 percent.