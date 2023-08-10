 Kirloskar Oil Engines Allots 32,268 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKirloskar Oil Engines Allots 32,268 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

Kirloskar Oil Engines Allots 32,268 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Kirloskar Oil Engines Allots 32,268 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options | Image: Kirloskar (Representative)

Kirloskar Oil Engines on Thursday allotted 32,268 fully paid‐up Equity Shares of Rs 2 each upon exercise of Employee Stock Options pursuant to ‘Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited – Employee Stock Option Plan 2019, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

With this allotment, the Issued and Subscribed Capital increases from 14,48,37,759 equity shares of Rs 2 each aggregating to Rs 28,96,75,518 to 14,48,70,027 equity shares of Rs 2 each aggregating to Rs 28,97,40,054.

The paid up capital increased from 14,48,37,294 fully paid‐up equity shares of Rs 2 each aggregating to  Rs 28,96,74,588.

Kirloskar Oil Engines shares

The shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines on Thursday at 12:16 pm IST were at Rs 444.65, down by 0.21 percent.

Read Also
Kirloskar Oil Engines Allots 51,640 Equity Shares As ESOPs
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kirloskar Oil Engines Allots 32,268 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

Kirloskar Oil Engines Allots 32,268 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

EaseMyTrip Partners With BluSmart For First And Last-mile Travel

EaseMyTrip Partners With BluSmart For First And Last-mile Travel

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Allots 61,150 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Allots 61,150 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

Hindalco And Termaco Partners To Make Aluminium Rail Wagons And Coaches

Hindalco And Termaco Partners To Make Aluminium Rail Wagons And Coaches

Hindustan Zinc Appoints Pallavi Joshi Bakhru As Additional Non-Executive Woman Independent Director

Hindustan Zinc Appoints Pallavi Joshi Bakhru As Additional Non-Executive Woman Independent Director