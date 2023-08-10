Kirloskar Oil Engines Allots 32,268 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options | Image: Kirloskar (Representative)

Kirloskar Oil Engines on Thursday allotted 32,268 fully paid‐up Equity Shares of Rs 2 each upon exercise of Employee Stock Options pursuant to ‘Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited – Employee Stock Option Plan 2019, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

With this allotment, the Issued and Subscribed Capital increases from 14,48,37,759 equity shares of Rs 2 each aggregating to Rs 28,96,75,518 to 14,48,70,027 equity shares of Rs 2 each aggregating to Rs 28,97,40,054.

The paid up capital increased from 14,48,37,294 fully paid‐up equity shares of Rs 2 each aggregating to Rs 28,96,74,588.

Kirloskar Oil Engines shares

The shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines on Thursday at 12:16 pm IST were at Rs 444.65, down by 0.21 percent.

