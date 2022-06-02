Kia India forays into EV segment, drives in EV6 priced at Rs 59.95 lakh

The company's parent, Kia Corporation has already announced investment of around $22.22 billion in its business operations over the next five years. / Representative image | Photo credit: IANS

Kia India on Thursday forayed into the electric vehicle segment in the country with the launch of EV6, priced at Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Built on a dedicated EV platform -- the electric-global modular platform (E-GMP), the EV6 marks the beginning of Kia's EV journey in the country.

The company's parent, Kia Corporation has already announced investment of around $22.22 billion in its business operations over the next five years.

A part of this investment will be made in developing products that will be sold in India and in setting up infrastructure.

''We are fully capable of manufacturing EVs for India. The company is evaluating various battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for the market,'' Park said.

The company plans to bring an India-centric EV by 2025, he noted.

As part of its EV journey in the country, the company plans to introduce various body styles to cater to both mass market and premium segments.

''The diverse customer base of India inspires us, and our strategy is to be in sync with their aspirations, and our efforts are targeted towards fulfilling the evolved customers' needs. Now, we are ready for the next phase of our India journey with our investment in R&D, manufacturing, and development of EV infrastructure in India,'' Park noted.

The company will offer futuristic and sustainable BEVs developed ground up to offer matchless in-cabin experience, long-range to reduce range anxiety, he added.

''Our EV announcement for the country which includes an India centric BEV in RV body type to be launched in 2025, is a testament to our commitment towards India and our new-age Indian customers by providing them with a sheer electric performance in the future,'' Park said.

The aggressive push from the Indian government towards a sustainable future of the country supports the company's move to electric vehicles, an industry which is still at the nascent stage in the country, he noted.

Commenting on EV6 launch, he said the product will be a gamechanger as its other products which are there in the country.

''With its eco-friendly materials, advanced technology, and highly efficient electrified powertrain, the EV6 is not just another product but a demonstration of our technological prowess and capabilities,'' Park said.

Kia will sell the EV6 through 15 dealerships across 12 cities. The dealerships would be equipped with 150 kw fast chargers.

The company noted that it has received 355 bookings for the model so far.

''We are now planning to increase the numbers,'' Kia India Chief Sales Officer Myong-sik Sohn stated.

The company had earlier announced that only 100 units of EV6, which comes as a completely built unit (CBU), would be available for sales in India this year.

On a single full charge, the EV6 can travel up to 528 kilometres and can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds.

The vehicle can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in as little as 18 minutes using a 350KWh charger.

It comes with an all-wheel drive (AWD) system (in select trims), sunroof, multiple drive modes, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist and over 60 connected features.

Globally, Kia plans to accelerate its EV transition, aiming to be the world's leading EV maker with plans to expand its BEV line-up to 14 models by 2027.

Furthermore, Kia Corporation aspires to sell 1.2 million BEVs by 2030.

Kia Corporation is targeting a 6.6 per cent global EV market share and 25 per cent share of its sales from eco-friendly vehicles by the end of 2025.

