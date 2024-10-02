Khyati Global Ventures SME IPO: Public Offer To Begin On October 4

Carrying the legacy of September, the equity markets are looking at October with great anticipation. After the busiest month, in terms of IPOs, especially SME IPOs, another tranche of SME IPOs is in line.

Another Small and Medium enterprise is gearing up to enter the arena. The Mumbai-based Khyati Global Ventures Limited is all set to initiate its Initial Public Offer or SME IPO, on Friday, October 4.

About The Company

Khyati Global Ventures Limited is a Mumbai-based company that specialises in exporting and packing myriad FMCG products. These products include The company was incorporated in 1993.

The company has some big names under its belt. It has rendered its services for Everest, Parle G, Fortune, Aashirvaad, Gowardhan, Balaji Wafers, Haldiram’s, Dove, Colgate, Unilever and Godrej.

What Is On Offer?

This SME has a book built issue of Rs 18.30 crores. The IPO has a face value of Rs 10 per individual share. The issue has a price of Rs 99 per individual share. The public offer has a lot size of 1200 shares. This IPO has a total issue size of 1,848,000 shares, amounting to Rs 10.38 crore.

The total offer on sale is 800,000 shares, aggregrating to Rs 7.92 crore. Khyati Global Ventures SME IPO last GMP is Rs 0, last updated Oct 2nd 2024 11:30 AM. In addition, the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is Rs 118,800. Reatil Investors can bid for a minimum of 1200 shares.

Dates To Remember

The issue will be opened to investors for subscription on Friday, October 4. The process of the subscription will be available and will conclude in the next trading week. The IPO will draw curtains on Tuesday, October 8. The tentative date for allotment is Wednesday, October 9.

The initiation of refunds would come to pass on Thursday, October 10. The shares would then be credited to the Demat accounts of investors on Thursday, October 10.

Finally, the tentative time for the listing of the IPO is estimated to be Friday, October 11. The entity will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) SME.

Key Factors

The company is headed by Aditi Raithatha, Chandrika Rughani, Ramesh Rughani, Khyati Rughani and Hiren Raithatha

In the recently concluded fiscal year, the Mumbai-based company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 69.08 crore. The company churned a revenue increase of 9 per cent. The company's profit after tax (PAT) also rose by 23 per cent between the financial year ending with March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023.

In addition, the company is located in Mumbai's upscale suburb of Juhu.

Objectives

In addition to the usual 'General Corporate Purposes', Khyati Global Ventures Limited intends to deploy the resources generated in the funding of working capital requirements.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investing in IPOs involves risks and potential volatility. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions. The author and publisher are not responsible for any financial losses incurred by readers.