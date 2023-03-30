Khan Academy introduces free online certification course for teachers | Khan Academy

Khan Academy India today announced the launch of the new Khan For Educators, a free online certification course for the professional development of teachers in India. The course consists of instructional videos for teachers on how to use Khan Academy and leverage the platform for managing students and tracking their progress. This course will also empower them with advanced pedagogical practices such as mastery-based learning and differentiated learning. This certification course is available for free in English, Hindi, Punjabi Marathi and any teacher can learn by visiting the website.

Khan For Educators course is designed to enable teachers to integrate Khan Academy into their day-to-day teaching practice and mitigate the challenges of using an online tool. Additionally, there are dedicated learning modules for school principals and teacher educators so that they can effectively support teachers. The creation of this course was funded by Indiamart, India's largest online B2B marketplace.

In India, Khan Academy closely works with multiple state governments to make quality learning content available in low cost public and govt schools and thereby bridging the gap in quality of education between private and metropolitan schools. In this process, Khan Academy is committed to support teachers with in-person coaching, creating helpdesk to troubleshoot teacher queries and introducing self paced learning for teachers via Khan for educators course.

This online course is an effective way to support teachers anywhere in India and help them learn at their own pace which is otherwise not possible via any other methods. Teachers now have access to world-class training opportunities in their own language (limited to three regional languages) with certification that acknowledges their efforts to keep up-to-date in the field of education.

Talking about the launch of the KFE course, Swati Vasudevan, Managing Director, Khan Academy India, said

“We are on a mission to provide free world-class education to anyone anywhere and it is only possible if we equally empower teachers with pedagogical guidance and learning opportunities such as Khan For Educators course. This course is now available in more languages so that teachers can learn in their own language, enhancing their teaching strategies, and ultimately, improving student outcomes. We are thankful to the Indiamart team for supporting our vision and funding this project.”

By leveraging technology and world-class content, Khan Academy aims to make high-quality education accessible to everyone, regardless of their location or socioeconomic status. By offering a wide range of resources and tools, the company aims to empower teachers to create personalized learning experiences for their students, track their progress, and identify areas where they may need additional support. Khan For Educators course was previously available in English and Hindi with limited content.

However, the new course has been upgraded to include the emerging trends of using technology in education and made available in the regional languages of Marathi and Punjabi to support teachers from regional medium schools. Khan Academy aims to train over 25,000 teachers from govt schools in partnership with various state partners in 2023-24.